Uzbekistan highlights nuclear power's role in energy independence in Minsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Uzbekistan is emphasizing international cooperation, workforce development, and domestic technological capabilities as it advances its nuclear energy program, Uzbek Atomic Energy Agency Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev said at the EnergyExpo 2026 forum in Minsk on October 27.

According to Uzatom, Akhmedkhadjaev spoke during a high-level international roundtable titled “The Formula for Energy Independence: Economy, Integration and Development,” held as part of the 30th Belarusian Energy and Environmental Forum, EnergyExpo 2026.

The event brought together senior officials from energy agencies and major organizations across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), as well as representatives of regional integration groups. Discussions focused on energy independence, electricity system management, financial instruments, infrastructure investment, and regional energy security.

“Energy independence is a comprehensive concept. It involves not only the ability to generate the required amount of electricity, but also having our own specialists, engineering expertise, industrial base and technological capabilities,” Akhmedkhadjaev said.

He added that energy independence did not mean isolation, but could be strengthened through effective international cooperation and integration.

Moreover, the Uzbek official highlighted the country’s expanding power system and the practical implementation of an integrated nuclear power plant project in the Jizzakh region. The planned facility combines large-capacity and small modular reactors, an approach intended to support baseload electricity generation while providing greater flexibility to the power system.

According to Akhmedkhadjaev, the project is also expected to support the development of a high-technology industry, with an emphasis on workforce training, localization and nuclear safety.

He highlighted Belarus’ experience in building and operating the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, as well as developing infrastructure around the facility, as potentially relevant to Uzbekistan. Regional cooperation could support specialist training, scientific and technical exchanges, industrial partnerships and the sharing of operational expertise.

The roundtable also addressed how regional integration could help countries improve energy system resilience, strengthen industrial cooperation and attract investment amid changes in the global energy landscape.

EnergyExpo 2026 is being held in Minsk through October 30. Its business program includes conferences, seminars, and roundtables on energy security, electric transport, energy efficiency, digitalization, artificial intelligence in the energy sector, engineering education, environmental protection, and modern technologies.