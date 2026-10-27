Azerbaijan, UN counterterrorism office discuss expanding cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The issues of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Office on Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), increasing the Office’s presence in the country, and joint efforts to combat international terrorism were discussed.

This was stated in a press release from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting on October 27 between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Alexandre Zouev, the Acting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOCT, as well as prospects for its further development.

The parties emphasized the importance of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is taking place in Baku from October 27 through 29. It was noted that the forum serves as a vital international platform for discussing contemporary global challenges, promoting mutual understanding among cultures and religions, and strengthening peace and security.

In addition, they highlighted the role of the Baku Security Forum, held in Azerbaijan, in developing cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, building trust in the field of security, and expanding the exchange of experience and information.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on plans to expand the presence of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism in Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that this could strengthen the institutional foundations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, as well as support international initiatives in the field of counterterrorism.

Bayramov noted Azerbaijan’s contribution to the fight against international terrorism and the importance it attaches to developing cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies in this area.

Zouev, in turn, provided information on UNOCT’s activities in the fight against terrorism, the coordination of global counterterrorism efforts, and the main areas of cooperation with member states.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.