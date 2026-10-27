Each cultural heritage site requires tailored restoration approach - Presidential Rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Each cultural heritage site in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories requires an individual approach, and different methods may be used in its restoration, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He said Azerbaijan had proposed a special seven-stage approach to cultural heritage restoration at previous forums. According to Huseynov, the current forum offers an opportunity to discuss this approach in more practical terms, as there are examples of its application in the liberated territories.

“We have already restored a number of our cultural and historical monuments and other cultural heritage sites. Specific approaches have been applied in some cases, and these may be of interest to other countries,” he said.

Huseynov emphasized that different methods can be used for cultural heritage sites, including conservation, reconstruction to restore their previous condition, or restoration incorporating new elements while preserving certain original features. The choice of approach is assessed individually in each case.

He added that cultural heritage restoration is as important as the Great Return process, highlighting the significance of social and cultural aspects alongside people’s return to their native lands.