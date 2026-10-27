Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss cooperation on culture and heritage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Issues related to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in the fields of education, science, culture, and the preservation of cultural heritage were discussed.

This was stated in a press release from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting on October 27 between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, as well as prospects for its further development.

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation with ICESCO and actively contributes to international efforts to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as to spread the values of multiculturalism and tolerance.

The importance of ICESCO’s regional office in Baku for expanding cooperation within the organization was noted.

The meeting also highlighted the role of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, currently taking place in Baku, in drawing the international community’s attention to global challenges and expanding opportunities for dialogue and cooperation.

The ICESCO Director-General was briefed on the work being carried out to preserve Azerbaijan’s rich cultural and religious heritage and to restore cultural and religious monuments in the liberated territories. The historical significance of ISESCO’s mission in the liberated territories was emphasized, as was the designation of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

Bayramov also provided information on preparations for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, which Azerbaijan will host in 2027, and on the events to be held as part of the summit. The priorities of Azerbaijan’s OIC chairmanship were outlined.

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik expressed interest in further developing cooperation with Azerbaijan and noted our country’s contribution to promoting intercultural dialogue.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.