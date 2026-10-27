Tajikistan launches reconstruction of Dushanbe river bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe, Rustami Emomali, launched a project to reconstruct the road bridge over the Dushanbe River on Saadi Sherozi Avenue in the capital on October 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the bridge reconstruction is part of the modernization of Saadi Sherozi Avenue and the development of Dushanbe’s transport infrastructure.

The reconstructed bridge will be 115 meters long and 40 meters wide. It will have eight traffic lanes in both directions, and its load-bearing capacity will be 100 metric tons.

A total of 80 high-strength beams are planned for use in the bridge’s construction and reconstruction. Of these, 40 will be 24 meters long, while the remaining 40 will measure 33 meters.

The works are aimed at increasing the capacity of the road network, reducing traffic congestion, and improving travel conditions for drivers and pedestrians. The bridge reconstruction is part of a comprehensive project to upgrade Saadi Sherozi Avenue, which also includes the construction of grade-separated road interchanges and the modernization of utility infrastructure.

The first phase of the avenue’s reconstruction is being implemented under an agreement between Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The project is valued at around 1 billion somoni. Construction of the grade-separated interchanges and reconstruction of the bridge are scheduled to be completed within two years.

Emomali Rahmon instructed the relevant officials and road construction teams to ensure high-quality work and compliance with the project schedule.