Fuzuli largely cleared of mines - Azerbaijani presidential representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A large part of Fuzuli has already been cleared of mines, Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, said during a panel session titled "Culture at the center: secure paths to a shared future," held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Fuzuli is considered the gateway to Karabakh and the infrastructure and transport hub for the entire region.

"In accordance with the new urban planning principles being implemented in the liberated territories, significant steps are being taken to preserve historical heritage and pass it on to future generations.

Certain ruins located in the historic city center will be preserved in their current state and incorporated into open-air memorial complexes. This approach is being applied not only in Aghdam and Fuzuli but also in other major liberated cities," he noted.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum’s program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.