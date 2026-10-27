Tajikistan launches beverage, confectionery plant, creating 120 jobs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali, launched production at Shakh dob LLC, a beverage and confectionery manufacturing facility in the Shohmansur district of Dushanbe, on October 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the facility operates three production lines.

The first two are designed to produce drinking water and other beverages, while the third manufactures confectionery products. According to the project specifications, the two beverage production lines have a combined capacity of 400,000 bottles per day. Products under the Shakh dob brand are supplied in containers ranging from 500 milliliters to 10 liters. The facility produces around 50 types of beverages with different flavors and aromas based on fruits, vegetables, and aromatic herbs.

The confectionery production line has a capacity of more than three metric tons per day. Products are manufactured under the Shukrona Sweets brand in 15 varieties and product categories. Product quality and safety are tested in the facility’s laboratory using modern equipment and with the involvement of qualified specialists.

The facility is equipped with modern energy-efficient machinery supplied from abroad. Solar panels with a designed capacity of 150 kilowatts have also been installed on the roofs of the production buildings. The system is expected to reduce electricity consumption by up to 10 percent.

The launch of the enterprise has provided permanent jobs for 120 people. Emomali Rahmon praised entrepreneur Fatkhullo Sohibov’s contribution to domestic manufacturing and the implementation of the country’s national goal of accelerated industrialization.

A new industrial facility is planned for construction on a 1.2-hectare site next to the existing enterprise. The new plant is expected to produce 23 types of confectionery products, with a capacity of 30 metric tons per day. Construction is scheduled to take one year, and the facility is expected to create another 120 permanent jobs once operational.

The President of Tajikistan instructed the relevant officials to ensure high construction standards and commission the new facility on schedule.