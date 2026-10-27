Azerbaijani PM discusses 2027 Islamic Summit hosting with OIC chief (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov discussed the country’s hosting of the 16th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2027 and Azerbaijan's presidency of the OIC with the organization's Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers following a meeting between the Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, and the OIC Secretary-General, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, on October 27.

During the meeting, the significance of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku, was highlighted in terms of promoting intercultural dialogue and strengthening mutual trust and understanding. The participation of the OIC Secretary-General in the forum was highly appreciated.

The parties also noted the importance of the Third High-Level Baku Meeting of Heads of Law Enforcement Agencies of OIC Member States Combating Corruption. This event was recognized as a vital platform for expanding cooperation in the fight against corruption and exchanging best practices.

During the meeting, it was noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to its cooperation with the OIC. The meeting emphasized that over the 35 years of its membership in the organization, Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to enhancing its international standing and institutional capabilities.

The consistent and principled support of the OIC for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was highly appreciated.

The meeting also addressed matters concerning Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 16th session of the Islamic Summit Conference in 2027 and its upcoming chairmanship of the OIC, as well as prospects for further expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.