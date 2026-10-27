IE University aims to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. IE University aims to foster the development of a business culture in Azerbaijan, the creation of innovative companies, and the realization of the country's potential on an international scale, Executive President of IE University, Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño, said at the opening ceremony of the IE Center for Leadership and Innovation in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The executive president noted that the idea of establishing a new center in Baku took shape based on discussions held over the past year and a shared vision among the partners. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan possesses great potential for the development of entrepreneurship, the head of the university noted that favorable conditions exist for fostering an active entrepreneurial culture in the country.

"We also see a sense of urgency in this initiative. We want to witness more entrepreneurs creating new companies in Baku, Central Asia, and other parts of the world over the next 5 to 10 years," he remarked.

Santiago Iñiguez de Onzoño pointed out that one of the core concepts of this project is to connect various initiatives through education and unite them around a common goal.

Speaking about the university's development history, the executive president said that competing with the world's leading higher education institutions required a bold approach from the very beginning. According to him, to rapidly evolve into a prestigious institution, IE University adopted a philosophy centered on thinking differently, moving beyond traditional approaches, and embracing innovation.

He emphasized that this approach is also being instilled in entrepreneurs: those entering established industries should not merely replicate existing models, but rather think unconventionally to create new opportunities.

"We aim to spread our values, such as entrepreneurship, innovation, a belief in the power of education to transform lives, and the advantages of technology, throughout Baku, Azerbaijan, and the broader region," he explained.

The executive president also noted that his meeting with graduates of the joint MBA program in Baku left a positive impression. According to him, the graduates' desire to drive change within their own organizations, and the initiative they have shown in this regard, were particularly noteworthy.

He also mentioned that he met with the university administration and students and held an interactive discussion regarding the impact of artificial intelligence on various industrial sectors.

"One of the most significant observations from our visit this morning was the presence of talented individuals in the country with great potential. If this potential is properly harnessed, it could generate significant added value, lead to the emergence of new startups and companies, and accelerate economic growth," de Onzoño said.

He added that the international operations of IE University are not limited to its main campus in Spain. The university began operations in New York a few years ago and also maintains leadership and innovation centers in Riyadh. Furthermore, there are plans to open an innovation center at the University of California, Berkeley, in the near future.

According to the Executive President of IE University, the IE Leadership and Innovation Center established in Baku could serve as a vital platform for combining international expertise with local potential, promoting entrepreneurship, and expanding opportunities for innovation.