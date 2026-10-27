Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry signs cooperation deal with Spain’s IE University

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A framework agreement on cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Economy and the Spanish university IE.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

The document on the establishment and development of the Economic Observatory provides for joint research and the expansion of dialogue on economic development issues.

A framework agreement on cooperation for the establishment and development of the Economic Observatory was signed in Baku between the Ministry of Economy and the Spanish university IE. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and Executive Director of the Spanish university IE, Santiago Íñiguez de Onzoño.

The agreement provides for joint research and economic analysis aimed at economic diversification, increasing productivity, and strengthening competitiveness, as well as promoting dialogue between the government, the business community, and academia.

As part of the Economic Observatory’s activities, plans include studying economic development trends and factors influencing future growth, as well as conducting economic monitoring and international comparisons. The research program will be determined jointly, taking into account Azerbaijan’s economic priorities and the academic expertise of IE University.

IE University is a higher education institution based in Spain. The university offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, as well as executive education programs for executives. Its activities span the fields of education, research, innovation, and international cooperation.