Ramiz Mehdiyev sentenced to 14 years in prison

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, Trend reports.

The trial of Mehdiyev, who was charged with committing particularly serious crimes against statehood, has concluded.

Under a ruling issued by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on October 22, 2026, Ramiz Mehdiyev was found guilty of crimes under Articles 193-1.3.2, 274, 278.1 and 311.3.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Taking into account his health due to existing medical conditions and his age, the court ruled, pursuant to Article 70 of the Criminal Code, that the prison sentence should be suspended.

The ruling also provides for a submission to be made for consideration of the issue of stripping Ramiz Mehdiyev of his state awards.

In addition, the court ordered the confiscation of Mehdiyev’s assets in favor of the state.