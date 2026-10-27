Azerbaijani FM, UN Tourism chief discuss expanding tourism cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. On October 27, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN Tourism, the promotion of our country’s rich tourism potential on the international stage, new opportunities for collaboration in the tourism sector, and the expansion of Azerbaijan’s participation in international tourism platforms.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated the Secretary-General on her election to this position and wished her success. He noted that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to the development of international ties in the field of tourism. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical location, rich historical and cultural heritage, diverse natural landscapes, modern infrastructure, and traditions of hospitality enhance Azerbaijan’s appeal in the regional and international tourism arena.

Noting the diversity of Azerbaijan’s tourism potential, the minister highlighted the country’s opportunities for developing cultural heritage tourism, as well as urban, ecological, rural, mountain, wellness, winter, and business tourism.

During the meeting, it was stated that Azerbaijan’s rich culinary culture and national culinary traditions play an important role in the international promotion of the country’s tourism opportunities. The contribution of culinary tourism to the promotion of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, national customs and traditions, as well as its culture of hospitality, was highlighted.

In addition, information was presented on the programs and initiatives being implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of tourism, the improvement of tourism infrastructure, the expansion of international transportation and connectivity, as well as the work being carried out to promote the country’s various tourism products in foreign markets.

The meeting also focused on the rich historical and cultural heritage and tourism potential of the territories liberated from occupation. Information was provided on the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in these territories, the development of modern infrastructure, the preservation of cultural and religious heritage, and the creation of new tourist destinations.

Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais expressed her gratitude for Azerbaijan’s active membership in the organization and provided detailed information on a number of the organization’s plans and priorities.

Other areas of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.