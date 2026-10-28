Kazakhstan’s crude oil exports to Türkiye surge 68.8% in Jan-Aug

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Kazakhstan exported 2.98 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals to Türkiye in January-August 2026, an increase of 68.82% compared with 1.77 million tonnes in the same period of 2025.

This is according to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan.

In value terms, exports to Türkiye more than doubled, rising by 110.47% year-on-year to $1.94 billion from $923.06 million.

Türkiye ranked fourth among the main buyers of Kazakh crude oil, accounting for 6.35% of the total export volume and 6.46% of the total export value for this commodity category in the first eight months of 2026.

In August 2026, Kazakhstan exported 547,503 tonnes of crude oil to Türkiye, valued at $406.1 million.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 46.96 million tonnes of crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals in January-August 2026, down 3.65% from 48.74 million tonnes in the same period of 2025. In value terms, exports of this commodity category increased by 16.31% year-on-year to $30.09 billion from $25.87 billion.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $102.96 billion in January-August 2026, up 12.8% in nominal terms compared with the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $60.39 billion, an increase of 19.5% in nominal terms, while imports reached $42.57 billion, up 4.5%.

Crude oil and crude oil products obtained from bituminous minerals accounted for 49.8% of Kazakhstan’s total exports in January-August 2026. Other major export commodities included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (6.4%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (5.1%), copper ores and concentrates (4.4%), and ferroalloys (2.2%).

Passenger cars and other motor vehicles accounted for the largest share of imports, at 3.3%. Other major imported commodities included telephone equipment (2.7%), pharmaceutical products (2.5%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.4%), and electric generating sets and rotary converters (2.2%).

Italy was Kazakhstan’s largest export destination, accounting for 18% of total exports. China ranked second at 17.6%, followed by Russia (8.5%), Türkiye (7.9%), France (6.1%) and the Netherlands (5.9%).

Russia was Kazakhstan’s largest import partner, accounting for 31% of total imports. China ranked second at 29.8%, followed by Germany (4.6%), the United States (3.9%), South Korea (2.5%) and Türkiye (2.1%).