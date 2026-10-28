Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Switzerland rise 3.6-fold in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The volume of oil exports from Azerbaijan to Switzerland in the period from January through September 2026 rose 3-fold compared to the same period last year.

According to customs data on foreign trade, published by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, during the first nine months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported 272,500 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Switzerland, worth $193.6 million.

According to Trend’s calculations based on these data, compared to the same period in 2025, the value of exports increased by $139.7 million, or 3.6 times. The physical volume of shipments grew by 182,800 metric tons. During the reporting period, Switzerland ranked 10th among the countries that import Azerbaijani oil.

For comparison, in the period from January through September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 89,700 metric tons of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Switzerland, valued at $53.9 million.

Azerbaijan’s oil exports increased by 13% in value terms in the first nine months of this year.

According to Trend’s calculations, Azerbaijan exported 15.83 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries from January through September, worth $10.1 billion.

Compared with the same period in 2025, the value of exports increased by $1.16 billion, or 13%. However, export volumes declined by nearly 1.17 million tons, or 6.9%.