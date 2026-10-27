Ramiz Mehdiyev to be stripped of state awards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Former head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev will be stripped of his state awards.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on October 22, 2026, a submission has been ordered to be forwarded for consideration of the question of stripping Ramiz Mehdiyev of his state awards.

Ramiz Mehdiyev was awarded the Istiglal Order in 2008, the Sharaf Order in 2013, and the Shohrat Order in 2018.

As previously reported, under the verdict issued by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on October 22, 2026, Ramiz Mehdiyev was found guilty of committing crimes under Articles 193-1.3.2, 274, 278.1, and 311.3.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

However, taking into account Ramiz Mehdiyev’s age and health condition, the court ruled that the sentence would be suspended.