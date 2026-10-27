Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are strong and unbreakable – Bahçeli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are so strong and historically significant that they transcend all political and diplomatic issues and cannot be constrained by temporary developments.

This is stated in a declaration by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party, ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara and the 35th anniversary of the independence of OTS member states.

According to him, the brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is unbreakable, rooted in the will of both nations and the history of their shared struggle, and passed down from generation to generation. “The same can be said of all brotherly states of the Turkic world,” he noted, stressing that the escalation of misunderstandings must not be allowed.

“We must not allow seeds of discord to be sown among us. No disagreement should lead to long-term estrangement. Our bonds of brotherhood are built on mutual respect and faith in a shared future. It is the duty of every member of the Turkic world to contribute to our historical closeness, avoid disagreements, and refrain from actions that could weaken our future,” the politician stated.

The MHP leader called for leaving a “strong Turkic world” to future generations.