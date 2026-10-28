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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 28

Iran News 28 October 2026 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 28
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 28.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 41 currencies went up, while 5 currencies fell compared to October 27.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,864,200 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,077,548 rials. On October 27, the euro was priced at 2,079,863 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 28

Rial on October 27

1 US dollar

USD

1,864,200

1,860,479

1 British pound

GBP

2,481,829

2,483,211

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,249,491

2,248,262

1 Swedish króna

SEK

187,656

186,867

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

199,753

199,669

1 Danish krone

DKK

277,958

278,264

1 Indian rupee

INR

19,617

19,554

1 UAE Dirham

AED

507,611

506,597

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,991,033

5,987,839

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

673,702

672,268

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,180,886

1,180,718

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

237,634

237,148

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,845,635

4,834,739

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,328,056

1,326,222

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

1,061,284

1,056,898

1 South African rand

ZAR

112,321

111,783

1 Turkish lira

TRY

37,442

37,386

1 Russian ruble

RUB

23,149

23,114

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

512,143

511,121

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

123,031

122,770

1 Syrian pound

SYP

15,280

15,247

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,311,492

1,305,696

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

497,120

496,128

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,957,979

4,948,082

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,455,529

1,452,369

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,504,088

1,502,840

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

56,110

56,031

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

888

886

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,225,472

1,221,540

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

290,378

290,180

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

279,620

278,909

100 Thai baht

THB

5,521,445

5,504,805

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

456,019

455,421

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,405,488

1,402,342

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,629,337

2,624,089

1 euro

EUR

2,077,548

2,079,863

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

408,518

412,434

1 Georgian lari

GEL

718,453

717,266

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

102,805

102,481

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

28,702

28,852

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

632,490

631,099

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,096,588

1,094,397

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,917,302

2,910,275

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

202,583

201,773

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

532,981

530,542

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,108

2,106

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,077,548 rials and $1 costs 1,864,200 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3-3,03 million rials.

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