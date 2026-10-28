Uzbekistan, Jordan seek to expand trade and investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Uzbekistan and Jordan discussed opportunities to expand trade, investment, and industrial cooperation during a visit to Jordan by an Uzbek delegation led by Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov on October 26–27, the country’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation held talks with representatives of Jordanian government agencies and leading companies to identify opportunities for cooperation in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, geology, mining and transport logistics.

An Uzbekistan-Jordan business roundtable was also organized in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, bringing together representatives of the business communities of both countries.

The discussions focused on expanding industrial cooperation, establishing joint production facilities, attracting investment and increasing bilateral trade. Uzbek officials presented the country’s investment opportunities and business environment to Jordanian partners.

The visit concluded with the identification of promising areas for cooperation and potential joint projects, as well as an agreement on further steps toward their implementation.

The talks reflect Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify its economic partnerships, attract foreign investment and expand trade ties with Middle Eastern countries.

Uzbekistan and Jordan have also sought to strengthen ties through high-level political dialogue. In July, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to review the implementation of agreements reached at a bilateral summit in Samarkand the previous year. According to the Uzbek presidency, progress included the establishment of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the creation of a Business Council, and the launch of direct air connectivity. The sides also discussed expanding trade, investment and cultural cooperation.