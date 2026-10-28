Saipem wins $121M offshore drilling contracts in Cyprus and Ghana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Saipem has secured two offshore drilling contracts worth a combined approximately $121 million in Cyprus and Ghana, strengthening the planned utilization of its drilling fleet in 2026 and 2027, the company said in a statement on October 27.

The first contract was awarded by Eni Cyprus Limited and covers offshore drilling operations within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus. The work will be carried out using Saipem's drillship Saipem 10000, with operations expected to begin between November 2026 and January 2027.

The second contract, awarded by Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Limited, covers offshore drilling activities in Ghana using the semi-submersible drilling rig Scarabeo 9.

The contracts are expected to improve visibility on the utilization of Saipem's offshore drilling fleet over the next two years.

Saipem is an international engineering and construction company operating in the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. Its business lines include Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures.

The company operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities. Its assets include five fabrication yards, 17 owned offshore construction vessels and seven drilling rigs, six of which are owned.

Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Saipem says it is guided by its purpose, “Engineering for a sustainable future”, and supports clients in their transition towards net-zero emissions through digital and environmentally sustainable solutions, technologies and processes.