Azerbaijan's non-oil industry grows 1.5 times in 2021-2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The non-oil industry in Azerbaijan grew 1.5 times from 2021 through 2025, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Samad Bashirli, said during the 9th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue held in Baku on Wednesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that while hosting COP29, Azerbaijan has updated its climate commitments and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), setting more ambitious targets.

According to the deputy minister, the country's continued economic growth, the expansion of the non-oil sector, and rising exports are driving a growth in energy demand. Notably, the non-oil industry rose 1.5 times from 2021 through 2025. This development necessitates not only the expansion of energy supply but also a focus on reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.

"Economic growth continues, the non-oil industry is expanding, and exports are on the rise. Naturally, this leads to an increase in energy demand. Therefore, expanding the use of alternative and renewable energy sources is of particular importance," Bashirli remarked.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has launched a number of regional energy projects aimed at meeting growing energy demand and accelerating the transition to green energy. Green energy corridors, encompassing the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, Europe, and Central Asia, are of significant importance in this regard.

The deputy minister mentioned that the attraction of investments into renewable energy projects in the country is ongoing. According to him, the total capacity covered by agreements signed in this sector has exceeded 8 GW.

Bashirli added that Azerbaijan employs various support mechanisms to encourage investment in green energy. Within this framework, investment promotion mechanisms, as well as tax and customs concessions, are applied to renewable energy projects.

He also highlighted that the Business Development Fund has begun operations aimed at promoting "green loans." These mechanisms are intended to enable enterprises to invest in environmentally sustainable projects and contribute to the development of a green economy.

The deputy minister also emphasized that the decarbonization of industry is not limited solely to replacing traditional energy sources with renewable energy. According to him, increasing the efficiency of production processes, utilizing resources more sparingly, and implementing environmentally friendly technologies are also of great importance.

Furthermore, Bashirli pointed out that technologies facilitating the reuse of resources and the optimization of production processes are being deployed in this regard. It is reported that such initiatives are being implemented at several enterprises, including SOCAR Carbamide, with the support of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The deputy minister stressed that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to accelerate the transition to green energy, reduce industrial emissions, and align economic development with the principles of environmental sustainability.