KazMunayGas, Exolum sign deal to develop aviation fuel infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), its subsidiary KazMunayGas-Aero and Exolum Aviation, the aviation division of international infrastructure group Exolum, have signed a tripartite agreement on the main terms of strategic cooperation to develop aviation fuel infrastructure in Kazakhstan, according to KMG.

The signing followed a meeting in Astana between KMG Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov and Exolum Senior Vice President for Aviation Ivan Muiño. The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in developing aviation fuel infrastructure as part of Kazakhstan's efforts to expand its transport, logistics and transit potential.

The agreement provides for attracting international investment, advanced technologies and industry expertise to develop aviation fuel infrastructure at airports across Kazakhstan. For Exolum, entering the Kazakh market will mark the first stage of expanding its presence in the Eurasian region.

The parties are considering the construction of aviation refueling complexes and specialized aviation fuel storage facilities, as well as the modernization of existing infrastructure.

The new and upgraded facilities will be designed to handle Jet A-1 aviation fuel in line with Joint Inspection Group (JIG) requirements for fuel quality, safety and operations.

KMG, in turn, will contribute its knowledge of the Kazakh market, facilitate engagement with aviation industry stakeholders and help develop prospective projects.

"Cooperation with one of the major international companies in the industry will help accelerate technological modernization, introduce advanced practices in fuel infrastructure management and create conditions for further growth in international air transportation through Kazakhstan. For KMG, as a national company, the transfer of Exolum's experience and technologies to Kazakh specialists, the development of local workforce expertise and the introduction of modern approaches to operating fuel facilities are also of particular importance," Khassenov said.

The parties will conduct a comprehensive economic analysis in the near future. Based on its results, they will determine specific projects, investment volumes, the allocation of responsibilities and the stages of further cooperation.

Exolum is an international infrastructure group headquartered in Madrid, specializing in the transportation and storage of petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The group operates in 10 countries across Europe and the Americas, managing pipelines with a total length of approximately 6,000 kilometers and 68 terminals with a combined capacity of more than 11 million cubic meters.

Exolum Aviation is the group's aviation division, specializing in the design, construction, and operation of aviation refueling complexes and centralized aircraft refueling systems. The company serves aviation fuel infrastructure at 50 airports in Europe and Latin America. Exolum Aviation is a member of JIG, which brings together industry representatives to develop and implement international aviation fuel quality and safety standards.