Tokayev’s policy and $15B target: How Kazakhstan expands ties with Türkiye

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on October 28–30 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In Ankara, the two leaders will hold talks on further developing their expanded strategic partnership, with trade, investment, transport and energy among the key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Tokayev will also attend the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), where economic cooperation and regional connectivity are expected to be discussed.

The visit comes amid expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries. At the same time, the structure of bilateral trade and new investment projects remain areas where Kazakhstan and Türkiye have room to deepen cooperation.

How trade and investment ties are developing

Türkiye is one of Kazakhstan’s five leading trade partners and a major source of foreign investment in its economy. Bilateral trade reached $5.4 billion in 2025, up 8.8% year-on-year.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Türkiye increased by 17.7% to $3.9 billion, while imports of Turkish goods fell by 9.9% to around $1.5 billion. These figures reflect growth in Kazakh exports alongside a decline in imports from Türkiye. Further developments will depend, among other factors, on demand in both markets and the expansion of the range of goods traded between the countries.

The two sides have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $15 billion. Achieving this goal will require a substantial expansion in trade flows. One possible avenue is deeper industrial cooperation and increased supplies of higher-value-added products.

Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and the scale of the existing business ties.

“Turkish entrepreneurs have invested around $6 billion in our country’s economy. Kazakhstan’s investments in the economy of brotherly Türkiye are also growing, reaching approximately $2.5 billion,” the Kazakh president said in a press statement following talks with Erdoğan in May 2026.

He also highlighted the presence of thousands of companies with Turkish capital in Kazakhstan and the contribution of joint projects to job creation and industrial development.

According to figures cited by Tokayev, around 3,800 companies involving Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan. Businesses from the two countries have jointly implemented 142 projects worth a total of $7.6 billion. A number of other initiatives are at various stages of implementation.

Investment cooperation spans construction, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, healthcare and logistics. These sectors provide a basis for further collaboration between companies from the two countries and the development of new projects.

Path toward industrial cooperation

One area for further cooperation is deeper industrial integration and a greater share of higher-value-added products in bilateral trade.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Türkiye include significant volumes of copper and copper cathodes, crude oil, aluminum and other metals, as well as agricultural products. Turkish exports include textiles, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, machinery, vehicles and components, and food products.

This trade structure offers opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing and agribusiness. Turkish companies already operate in the Kazakh market, while Kazakh investors are expanding their activities in Türkiye.

In agriculture and food processing, potential areas include greenhouse production, grain and pulse processing, and the manufacture of specialized food ingredients. Such projects could broaden the range of processed agricultural products traded between the two countries.

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare are another area of cooperation. Turkish manufacturers are developing operations in Kazakhstan, while Turkish companies are involved in hospital construction and the development of medical infrastructure.

Energy remains an important component of economic relations. Kazakh oil and gas companies cooperate with Turkish partners, while the development of export infrastructure is important for future energy supplies. At the same time, increased investment in manufacturing, logistics and other non-resource sectors could help diversify bilateral economic ties.

Tokayev has repeatedly invited Turkish companies to participate in Kazakhstan’s long-term projects, emphasizing the country’s readiness to support investors.

“As an open and reliable partner, we are always ready to support Turkish investors and invite your companies to participate in large-scale, long-term projects,” he said.

The upcoming talks may cover existing investment initiatives and new areas of cooperation. They will also provide an opportunity to discuss possible steps toward the $15 billion trade target. The specific list of projects and agreements to be considered has not yet been officially disclosed.

Transport and energy on the agenda

Developing transport links is another area of Kazakhstan-Türkiye cooperation. Both countries are interested in improving connectivity between Asian and European markets, including through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor.

The route connects China, Central Asia and Europe through a combination of rail and maritime transport across the Caspian Sea. Increasing its capacity requires investment in ports, railways and logistics centers, as well as harmonized customs procedures and more efficient cargo handling.

For Kazakhstan, developing the route expands options for exporting goods and moving transit cargo. For Türkiye, the Middle Corridor is an important transport link between Europe and Asia.

Rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Türkiye is also growing. According to figures cited in materials on bilateral cooperation, rail freight volumes reached 6.4 million tons in 2025, up 35% year-on-year. Further growth will depend on infrastructure conditions, traffic coordination and the efficiency of multimodal logistics.

Beyond transport and energy, the two countries are interested in cooperation in manufacturing, agriculture, digital technologies, construction and financial services.

Tokayev’s role in developing bilateral ties

Under Tokayev’s leadership, Kazakhstan is strengthening its political and economic ties with Türkiye, with a focus on attracting foreign investment and expanding international trade.

Investment, industrial development, transport connectivity and trade expansion occupy a prominent place on the bilateral agenda. These priorities complement the countries’ historical and cultural ties.

In May 2026, Erdoğan visited Kazakhstan. Following the visit, the two countries signed a Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership. The document established a political framework for bilateral engagement and outlined further cooperation in the economy and other areas.

Tokayev describes relations with Türkiye as a partnership based on shared history, cultural affinity and close political ties. His upcoming visit will continue the political dialogue and provide an opportunity to discuss further steps to develop economic relations.

What to expect from the Ankara talks

The stated goal of the talks is to further strengthen the expanded strategic partnership. Given the economic agenda of the two countries, trade, investment and transport connectivity are expected to feature among the main topics.

The presidents may discuss the implementation of agreements reached at previous meetings, as well as opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing, agriculture, energy and infrastructure. Any new agreements announced following the visit would help define the next steps in bilateral cooperation.

Tokayev’s participation in the 13th OTS Summit will add a regional dimension to the visit. The summit will provide a platform for discussing economic integration, trade, investment, transport, energy and technological cooperation among member states.

For Kazakhstan and Türkiye, bilateral and multilateral agendas are closely linked. Stronger ties between the two countries could complement regional initiatives, particularly in transport and trade, while cooperation within the OTS offers additional opportunities for businesses.

The future development of Kazakhstan-Türkiye economic relations will depend on trade growth, the implementation of investment projects and improvements in transport links. With bilateral trade at $5.4 billion in 2025, reaching the $15 billion target will require a substantial increase in trade flows. Expanding the range of exported goods and strengthening industrial cooperation could be among the ways to achieve this goal.