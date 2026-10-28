Citi, American Airlines, and Mastercard expand co-branded card benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Citi, American Airlines and Mastercard are expanding rewards and travel benefits on two co-branded credit cards, adding new ways for cardholders to earn miles and receive travel-related credits, Citi said in its latest release.

The changes apply to the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select Mastercard and the Citi / AAdvantage Business Mastercard, with the updated benefits scheduled to become available to existing cardholders on January 24, 2027. Both cards will carry an annual fee of $150.

The Platinum Select card will offer three times the AAdvantage miles on eligible hotel and car bookings through AAdvantage Hotels and AAdvantage Cars, while its two-mile rewards category for gas stations will expand to include electric vehicle charging stations. Cardholders will also earn double miles on select streaming services and eligible Rides and Rails purchases.

The card’s annual American Airlines flight discount will increase from $125 to $150 for cardholders who spend at least $20,000 during their card membership year and renew the card. Additional benefits include up to $120 in credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees every four years, up to $100 in annual statement credits for in-flight purchases, and a complimentary annual Walmart+ membership for the primary cardholder.

The business card will introduce three-times-mile rewards on eligible hotel and car bookings through AAdvantage Hotels and AAdvantage Cars. Business cardholders will also earn double miles in one eligible spending category of their choice: U.S. shipping services, office supply stores, or U.S. advertising services.

Other additions to the business card include up to $120 in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credits every four years, up to $100 in annual inflight purchase statement credits and a 25% discount on a Melio subscription plan for business payments.

Both cards will retain existing benefits, including rewards on eligible American Airlines purchases, preferred boarding and a free first checked bag on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardholder and up to four companions on the same reservation. Travel protections and savings on eligible American Airlines Vacations packages will also remain available, subject to the applicable terms.

“We’re continuing to evolve the Citi / AAdvantage portfolio to better reflect how our members live, spend and travel today,” said Scott Long, American Airlines’ Senior Vice President of AAdvantage.

In turn, John LaCosta, Citi’s Head of Partnership Cards and Development for U.S. Consumer Cards, said the expanded rewards and non-travel benefits were intended to provide greater value to customers with different travel habits.

Kiki Del Valle, Mastercard Executive Vice President of Product Acceptance for North America, said the partnership combines travel benefits, consumer rewards and additional protections to enhance the cardholder experience.

The latest changes follow the launch of the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard last year and recent enhancements to the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Legend Mastercard.