Iran's solar power plants produce 3.22 million MWh of electricity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Electricity production from solar power plants in Iran reached 3.22 million megawatt-hours (MWh) from March 21 through September 22, 2026.

According to Trend’s analysis based on data from Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), electricity generation from solar power plants in the country totaled 692,000 MWh from August 23 through September 22.

Electricity generation from solar power plants amounted to 422,000 MWh from March 21 through April 20, 443,000 MWh from April 21 through May 21, 498,000 MWh from May 22 through June 21, 539,000 MWh from June 22 through July 22, and 628,000 MWh from July 23 through August 22.

From March 21 through September 22, 2026, electricity generation from renewable energy power plants in Iran reached 4.55 million MWh.

From August 23 through September 22 alone, electricity generation from these power plants totaled 930,000 MWh. Iran plans to increase its renewable energy power generation capacity to 12,000 MW by June 22, 2027.

By the end of the period from August 23 through September 22, the power generation capacity of renewable energy plants in Iran stood at 6,150 MW.

Iran's total electricity generation capacity has exceeded 102,000 MW.