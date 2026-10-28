Baku hosts second day of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The second day of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is underway, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The second day of the forum will feature panel sessions titled “Knowledge, Voice, and Leadership: Empowering Women and Girls across cultures for a shared future,” "Youth Dialogue: Spotlighting Impact," "Dialogue of Religions: A Roadmap to a Shared Future," and "Museums and Heritage Sites as Spaces for Intercultural Dialogue."

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

Will be updated