Uzbekistan-Jordan relations enter new phase of cooperation

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Hussein Safadi to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across political, economic, investment, and cultural sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

At the beginning of the meeting, Safadi conveyed greetings and best wishes from Jordan's King Abdullah II to the Uzbek president.

The sides reviewed the implementation of agreements reached during last year's summit in Samarkand, which they said had opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

"The talks focused on further advancing the comprehensive partnership between Uzbekistan and Jordan and implementing the agreements reached at last year's summit in Samarkand," the Uzbek presidency said.

According to the Uzbek presidency, progress has already been made this year, including the establishment of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, the first meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the creation of a Business Council, and the launch of direct air connectivity.

"Particular attention was given to expanding political dialogue and promoting joint projects in trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Safadi also discussed further strengthening political dialogue and advancing joint projects in trade, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The two officials additionally exchanged views on current regional and international issues.