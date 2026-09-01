Iran vows retaliatory strikes against U.S. Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Iran’s Armed Forces intend to launch retaliatory strikes against U.S. forces following the recent U.S. attacks.

This was stated by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The statement noted that in response to U.S. airstrikes on areas in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, as well as Hormozgan, Iran’s Armed Forces will deliver devastating strikes against the American adversary.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces were launching large-scale and powerful strikes against Iran.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following the months-long conflict that began with US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28. A peace memorandum was signed between the two countries on June 18 under Pakistani mediation, but talks on a final agreement have faced repeated difficulties amid mutual accusations of non-compliance and continued pressure.