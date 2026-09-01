New grandstand installed for 10th Anniversary of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A new grandstand has been installed at the Baku City Circuit ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in response to growing demand for tickets among local and international fans.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Baku City Ring Operating Company.

Located in front of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, the new “City” grandstand has a capacity of 678 spectators. The new grandstand’s unique location will allow spectators to watch the cars on two high-speed sections of the circuit running parallel to each other.

With the addition of the new grandstand, the total spectator capacity of the grandstands at the Baku City Circuit has exceeded 21,000 seats.

In response to the growing interest in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from both local and international fans, the Baku City Circuit has continued to expand its infrastructure. Over the past three years, four new grandstands have been installed, increasing the overall grandstand capacity by more than 6,000 seats.

More than 90,000 spectators attended the 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix over the race weekend.

Installation works for the grandstands ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix are now in their final stage at the Baku City Circuit.

The 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from September 24 to 26.