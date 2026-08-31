Azerbaijan updates Karabakh official toponyms on international digital map

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azercosmos, a company under Azerbaijan's AZCON Holding, has helped update a base map covering the Karabakh region provided by international satellite data and analytics company EOS Data Analytics.

Azercosmos said the update replaced settlement names previously displayed in Armenian with Azerbaijan's official toponyms.

The Azercosmos team identified outdated settlement names on the base map and contacted EOS Data Analytics. It provided data published on Azerbaijan's official Open Data Portal (Opendata.az), along with a relevant database confirming the official names of the settlements.

After about 11 months of cooperation and data exchange, EOS Data Analytics' product team reviewed the official information and made the relevant updates to the map covering Karabakh.

The official names of Khankendi, Khojavend, Aghdara, Sugovushan and other settlements in the Karabakh region are now correctly reflected on the digital map, Azercosmos said.

"This initiative contributes to the accurate representation of Azerbaijan's official geographical names on international digital maps and enables global users to access up-to-date and reliable geospatial information about our country. The update also demonstrates the important role of official open data in improving the accuracy of information presented on international maps," the statement said.

EOS Data Analytics is an international company providing artificial intelligence-based satellite data analysis services. It analyzes data from the EOS SAT-1 satellite and more than 20 partner satellite constellations, providing analytical solutions to support decision-making across various sectors.