Kyrgyzstan achieved significant socio-economic successes - Turkmen president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s economic progress in a message congratulating President Sadyr Japarov and the Kyrgyz people on the country’s 35th Independence Day.

The message was published in a press release issued by the Turkmen government's press service.

“Kyrgyzstan has achieved significant successes in the political and socio-economic spheres over the years of independence and is now developing rapidly across various sectors,” Berdimuhamedov said.

The Turkmen president also welcomed the growing momentum of bilateral relations, saying Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan continue to strengthen cooperation based on good-neighborliness, friendship and mutual understanding.

According to the press release, Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to further expand close cooperation for the benefit of both nations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan have been seeking to expand bilateral economic and transport cooperation, with both countries increasingly focusing on their role in regional connectivity. In April 2025, the two countries held the first meeting of their Joint Commission on Transport, Transit and Logistics in Bishkek, where they agreed to develop transit transportation, expand multimodal routes and strengthen cooperation in road, rail and maritime transport. Particular attention was given to using the Turkmenbashi International Seaport to transport Kyrgyz cargo westward, as well as to harmonizing tariff policies.

The sides have also been working to broaden trade and economic ties through the intergovernmental commission covering trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation. During political consultations in February 2025, the two foreign ministries stressed the need to increase mutual trade and diversify economic links, while also highlighting cooperation in culture, education, science and sports.

Transport has increasingly become a practical component of the bilateral agenda. The planned use of Turkmenistan's Caspian Sea port gives Kyrgyzstan an additional westward logistics option, potentially connecting Kyrgyz cargo to routes across the Caspian and onward to markets in the South Caucasus and Europe.