Indian PM to visit Uzbekistan as sides seek to expand economic ties

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan on August 29-30 for a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with the two sides expected to advance strategic partnership and expand cooperation across trade, energy, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The visit will center on talks aimed at further strengthening Uzbekistan-India relations and expanding bilateral cooperation, according to Uzbekistan’s presidential administration.

The leaders are expected to discuss ways to deepen political dialogue and broaden cultural and humanitarian exchanges, while placing a strong emphasis on practical economic projects.

Priority areas on the agenda include trade, energy, chemicals, geology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and machinery, reflecting the broadening scope of economic cooperation between the two countries.

“The agenda of the upcoming talks includes issues of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Indian relations of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation,” the Uzbek presidential administration said.

The two sides are expected to focus on advancing specific cooperation programs and investment and industrial projects in priority sectors, with the aim of translating political ties into more concrete economic initiatives.

Energy and natural resources are expected to be among the key areas of discussion, while cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare could provide additional opportunities for technology transfer, investment and industrial partnerships. Agriculture and machinery are also included in the agenda, potentially creating opportunities for expanded trade and production cooperation between Uzbek and Indian companies.

The leaders will also exchange views on international and regional issues, as well as cooperation within multilateral organizations and formats. The visit is expected to conclude with the signing of a substantial package of bilateral agreements, covering various areas of political, economic and humanitarian cooperation.

Modi’s visit comes as Uzbekistan seeks to further diversify its international economic partnerships and attract investment, technology and industrial cooperation from major global economies. The two-day state visit is expected to provide a platform for setting new priorities in Uzbekistan-India relations and advancing practical projects across a range of sectors.