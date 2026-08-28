Kazakhstan’s Kurultai elects Aibek Dadebay as Chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Aibek Dadebay has been elected Chairman of the Kurultai of the first convocation.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kurultai.

According to the information, the election was held by direct secret ballot in accordance with Article 11 of the Constitutional Law "On the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies." A counting commission was formed from among the deputies to oversee the voting process and count the ballots.

"Kurultai Chairman Aibek Dadebay proposed the candidacies of Nurlan Beknazarov, Daniya Espayeva and Dinara Zakieva for the positions of his deputies. The vote was held in an open format, and the deputies supported the Chairman's proposal," the Kurultai reported.

Earlier today, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Dadebay for the position during the opening session of the first convocation of the Kurultai.

"As you know, in accordance with Article 57 of the Constitution, the President nominates a candidate for the position of Chairman of the Kurultai. I propose the candidacy of Aibek Dadebay for this responsible position," Tokayev said.

Dadebay previously served as Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan from February 6, 2024, to May 5, 2026. He is also chairman of Kazakhstan's Adilet political party.

Elections to the Kurultai were held in Kazakhstan on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, 12,623,289 voters were registered, of whom 9,351,539, or 74.08%, took part in the elections.