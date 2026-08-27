Kazakhstan eyes Omani ports to expand access to Gulf, Indian Ocean markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan and Oman discussed the possibility of using Oman's port infrastructure to expand access for Kazakh products to the markets of the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said.

The issue was discussed during a working visit by Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev to Oman.

During the visit, Issagaliyev met with Oman's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy. The sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kazakh-Omani relations, regional and international issues, as well as cooperation within multilateral organizations.

"Particular attention was paid to intensifying contacts and organizing high-level and top-level visits. The sides also agreed on the timing of the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Oman, which will be held in Astana", the MFA said.

Al-Harithi congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the country's first elections to the unicameral Kurultai. He expressed confidence that the new Parliament would contribute to advancing political reforms, providing effective legislative support for the country's transformations and ensuring further sustainable development under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the working visit, Issagaliyev also met with First Deputy Chairman of Oman's Investment Authority Mulham Al Jarf.

The sides discussed prospects for developing investment cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects and expanding interaction between the business communities of Kazakhstan and Oman.

"Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics cooperation, including the possibility of using Oman's port infrastructure to expand access for Kazakh products to the markets of the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean", the ministry said.

Following the meetings, the sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening political dialogue and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Oman.