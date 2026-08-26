Tokayev calls for action against aggressive fast-food advertising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to thoroughly examine the issue of aggressive fast-food advertising, particularly its impact on children's health.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the plenary session of the Republican August Conference.

"Another issue is aggressive fast-food advertising that has flooded public spaces. It creates persistent unhealthy habits, increases pressure on the healthcare system and negatively affects the country's workforce potential," Tokayev said.

He noted that around 7,000 children with diabetes are currently under medical supervision in Kazakhstan, adding that the number is not declining and is even increasing.

"Many countries prohibit or restrict advertising of foods high in fat, sugar and salt aimed at younger generations," the president said.

Tokayev acknowledged that the issue is complex and involves a range of sensitive aspects, including medical and political considerations.

"However, the government still needs to thoroughly examine this issue, bearing in mind, above all, the health of our children," he said.

Tokayev also stressed the importance of protecting the psychological well-being of the younger generation. According to the president, psychological well-being, emotional resilience and the moral development of the younger generation have already become important factors of national security and sustainable development.