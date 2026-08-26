Kazakhstan's KazdorNII, China TransInfo agree on technology transfer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Kazakh Road Research Institute (KazDorNII) and China's China TransInfo Technology Co. have signed a memorandum of cooperation to develop advanced solutions for Kazakhstan's road sector.

This is announced by the press service of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

"The parties plan to jointly develop advanced solutions for Kazakhstan's road sector, including technology transfer, equipment localization and retraining of local specialists", the ministry said.

The agreement was signed during a working visit by a KazdorNII delegation to China. One of the key areas of cooperation will be exploring the establishment of a joint competency center at the institute. The proposed center will facilitate the exchange of technological expertise, training of Kazakh specialists, adaptation of foreign technologies to local conditions and the subsequent introduction of advanced solutions in the road sector.

Potential areas of cooperation include intelligent transport systems, dynamic weigh-in-motion control, video analytics and technologies required for the further development of autonomous transport.

The parties also plan to focus on technology transfer and the localization of advanced equipment in Kazakhstan. This approach is expected to enable the country not only to use ready-made foreign solutions but also to develop its own expertise for their implementation, operation and further development.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation also reviewed projects implemented by China TransInfo Technology and its technical capabilities in the field of intelligent transport infrastructure.

China TransInfo Technology specializes in the development of intelligent transport systems, video analytics technologies, weigh-in-motion control and digital transport infrastructure solutions.

The memorandum is expected to serve as a basis for further developing specific joint projects and applying international technological expertise while taking into account the specific characteristics of Kazakhstan's road infrastructure.