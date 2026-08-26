Uzbekistan’s Fergana Region, China seek to expand investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region is seeking to expand trade, investment and business ties with China as regional officials and a Chinese international business consulting group discussed new joint projects and opportunities for greater participation by Chinese companies.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration, following a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khairullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Liu Chuanwu, president of China’s Huahe International Business Consulting Organization, according to the regional administration.

The meeting focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation between Fergana and Chinese business circles, as well as developing new investment projects.

Huahe International Business Consulting Organization specializes in international business consulting and supports trade, investment and economic ties between Chinese companies and foreign markets. The organization provides strategic consulting services to businesses, government bodies and investment projects.

Liu said the company’s key objectives include helping Chinese businesses enter overseas markets, expanding their international partnerships and establishing effective ties with foreign business communities.

The sides noted that practical work is already underway to strengthen cooperation between Fergana and Chinese businesses, with an emphasis on establishing direct contacts between companies and developing new joint projects.

The meeting also highlighted a Chinese goods exhibition scheduled to take place in Tashkent on September 2-4. About 200 Chinese companies are expected to participate, representing sectors including agriculture, energy, textiles and light industry, construction and building materials.

Bozorov said businesses from Fergana will actively participate in the exhibition and stressed the importance of using the event to establish direct contacts with Chinese companies, develop new trade and economic ties and identify potential investment projects.

“The effective use of this platform will help establish direct contacts with Chinese companies, develop new trade and economic ties and form promising investment projects,” Bozorov said.

The sides agreed to continue efforts to increase Chinese companies’ activity in Fergana, strengthen mutually beneficial ties with local businesses and advance new investment projects.

The talks reflect Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to attract foreign investment to its regions and deepen direct business-to-business cooperation with Chinese companies.