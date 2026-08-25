Uzbekistan, U.S. push ahead with three-year economic cooperation plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan and the United States are advancing a three-year economic cooperation program covering major projects in energy, critical minerals, transport, agriculture, digital technologies and industry, as the two countries seek to deepen trade and investment ties.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives comprising Congressmen Jason Smith, Greg Murphy, Ronny Jackson and Ed Case.

The sides discussed further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States, with particular attention given to expanding bilateral trade and investment ties.

The Uzbek side noted positive momentum in economic relations. Bilateral trade has increased by 20% since the beginning of 2026, according to the statement.

“Particular attention was paid to the development of trade and economic cooperation,” the presidential administration said.

The sides also discussed the implementation of a three-year Economic Cooperation Program aimed at launching and advancing major projects in key sectors, including energy, critical minerals, transportation, agriculture, digital technologies and industry.

The program is expected to provide a framework for expanding commercial ties and increasing the participation of U.S. companies in Uzbekistan’s developing economy.

The Uzbek side also highlighted the important role of the U.S. Congress in supporting reforms in Uzbekistan and promoting constructive and mutually beneficial bilateral dialogue.

The meeting also focused on expanding interregional economic cooperation. The sides expressed readiness to develop direct ties and pursue joint projects with Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and Hawaii, the U.S. states represented by members of the delegation.

The sides also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and the United States agreed to organize reciprocal visits by business delegations, creating additional opportunities to identify investment projects, expand trade and strengthen direct business-to-business ties.