1.6 million attempts to connect to the network using duplicated IMEI codes

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, continues to take measures against the registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan using fraudulent IMEI codes.

As part of these measures, 77,614 copied IMEI codes have so far been assigned “clone” status and blocked. Investigations have revealed that, to date, 1,613,177 attempts have been made to connect to mobile networks in Azerbaijan using duplicated IMEI codes. All such attempts were detected and prevented by the Mobile Device Registration System (MDRS) operated by “AzInTelecom”.

Under the “Rules for the Registration of Mobile Devices,” approved by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the IMEI codes of mobile devices brought into Azerbaijan from abroad must be registered within 30 days for the devices to be used on the country’s telecommunications networks. Registration can be completed online via the mygov portal or in person at post offices.

Efforts to prevent the registration of mobile devices using fraudulent IMEI codes help protect subscribers’ rights and ensure transparency in the mobile communications market. “AzInTelecom” LLC recommends that citizens check the IMEI number indicated on the device packaging via the mygov portal before purchasing a mobile phone and give preference to reputable retailers.