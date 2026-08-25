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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 25

Economy Materials 25 August 2026 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 25
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of August 25.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro to manat exchange rate was 1.9814 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0353 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0293 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9814
AUD 1,2153
BYN 0,5767
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1229
CZK 0,0822
CNY 0,2528
DKK 0,2651
GEL 0,6514
HKD 0,2169
INR 0,0178
GBP 2,3163
SEK 0,1788
CHF 2,1148
ILS 0,5653
CAD 1,2266
KWD 5,5087
KZT 0,3717
QAR 0,4663
KGS 0,0194
HUF 0,5462
MDL 0,0991
NOK 0,1827
UZS 0,0144
PKR 0,6123
PLN 0,4601
RON 0,3773
RUB 2,0293
RSD 0,0169
SGD 1,3374
SAR 0,4528
xdr 2,333
TRY 0,0353
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,0381
JPY 1,0671
NZD 1,0126

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