Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of August 25.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro to manat exchange rate was 1.9814 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0353 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0293 manat.