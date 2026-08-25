Uzbekistan’s TMK explores new export opportunities in South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan Technological Metals Complex (TMK) is exploring opportunities to expand exports to South Korea and strengthen industrial cooperation with Korean companies.

This was reflected in the statement by the TMK, following the Uzbekistan-Korea Business Forum in Tashkent.

The forum brought together representatives of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA), the South Korean Embassy in Uzbekistan, KOTRA, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency and Korean businesses to discuss opportunities to expand trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Timur Khikmatullaev, director of the Department of International Economic Relations and Diplomatic Cooperation at TMK, addressed the forum’s main session, presenting the company’s operations, export potential and priority areas for international cooperation.

As part of the event, TMK representatives held B2B meetings with GS Global Corp. and TM International Co., Ltd.The discussions focused on opportunities to supply TMK products to the Korean market, establish new trade ties and expand bilateral cooperation.

“Participation in international business platforms provides TMK with additional opportunities to enter new export markets, establish technological partnerships and expand the production of high-value-added products based on Uzbekistan’s critical mineral resources,” the company said.

South Korea is a major global hub for high-tech manufacturing, automotive production and advanced industrial technologies, creating potential opportunities for cooperation with Uzbekistan’s emerging critical minerals sector.

TMK said further engagement with Korean companies could support the expansion of its export geography, development of new industrial partnerships and deeper integration into international value chains.