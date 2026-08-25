Uzbekistan develops new microfinance bank format - tayanch (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 25. Uzbekistan is continuing the digitalization of financial services, while a new type of financial institution — the microfinance bank — has emerged in the country's market.

Vladislav Kim, head of the project office at TAYANCH MIKROMOLIYA BANKI JSC, told Trend's special correspondent on the sidelines of the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum in Tashkent.

According to Vladislav, the digitalization of Uzbekistan's financial sector is continuing actively in 2026 and encompasses banks, microfinance organizations and fintech companies.

"Financial services in Uzbekistan are continuing to be actively digitized and integrated into ecosystems. Alongside traditional financial services, banks and payment organizations are actively integrating everyday services such as insurance, marketplaces and others. The Central Bank is also preparing regulations for Islamic banking," Vladislav said.

He also spoke about the emergence of a new microfinance bank status in Uzbekistan. Previously, banks and microfinance organizations held licenses to provide relevant financial services, but microfinance organizations had limited opportunities to integrate with certain payment systems and processing infrastructure.

"Not long ago, a resolution was issued allowing microfinance organizations to apply for microfinance bank status," he said.

According to Vladislav, the requirements for obtaining this status differ from those applicable to conventional banks, while providing microfinance organizations with a broader range of opportunities.

He said TAYANCH MIKROMOLIYA BANKI JSC was the first and, currently, the only institution in Uzbekistan to receive the status.

Tayanch currently provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, self-employed people, individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, with a particular focus on supporting small businesses.

"Tayanch is actively promoting products and services for individual entrepreneurs and self-employed people, creating favorable conditions for the launch and development of small businesses," Vladislav said.

According to him, the bank plans to offer small businesses not only financial services in the future, but also consulting on accounting and other business-related matters directly through the Tayanch app.

"At Tayanch, we are building services aimed at making our customers' lives easier and saving their valuable time," he said.

Vladislav added that the bank also serves individual customers, offering both online channels and traditional services through its branches.