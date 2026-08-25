Second day of Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum kicks off in Tashkent (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 25. The Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum continued its work in Tashkent.

The second day of the large-scale event focuses on the practical implementation of digital currencies, the development of cross-border fintech corridors and the expansion of investment cooperation across the Silk Road region, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The forum is organized by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan jointly with Singapore-based international network Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN).

The event has brought together more than 6,000 participants and around 200 speakers from 74 countries, including heads of regulatory bodies, representatives of relevant ministries, international financial institutions and investors with a combined assets under management of more than $4 billion.

During the key sessions on the second day, delegates and experts are discussing practical steps toward transitioning from traditional banking to digital financial ecosystems, the development of Open Banking, as well as regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Key topics include the launch of the Uzbek regulator’s updated international Regulatory Sandbox 2.0, venture capital programs and legislative initiatives in Islamic finance.

Participants will also focus on cybersecurity and personal data protection amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in the financial sector, as well as creating a favorable environment for attracting international technology startups.

Will be updated