Uzbekneftegaz steps up measures to boost gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz is stepping up measures to increase natural gas production, with the company’s management reviewing well commissioning, maintenance, infrastructure readiness and measures to prevent production disruptions.

This was discussed at a regular working meeting chaired by Uzbekneftegaz Management Board Chairman Abdugani Sanginov.

The meeting reviewed the status of 11 wells scheduled to be commissioned from August 1 to 24. Drilling was completed at eight wells, seven of which have already been brought online, creating the capacity to produce an additional 1.7 million cubic meters of gas per day.

One well did not produce an industrial-scale gas flow, while the commissioning of another was postponed until early September. Officials were instructed to accelerate drilling at three other wells and ensure that the work is completed within the set deadlines.

Particular attention was also paid to well workovers. During August 1-24, eight wells were scheduled to be commissioned following major repairs, and all eight produced gas at an industrial scale. Additional gas production reached 310,000 cubic meters, exceeding the planned 235,000 cubic meters.

The company plans to commission another 11 wells from August 21 to 31 and increase gas production by an additional 340,000 cubic meters.

Sanginov emphasized that completing drilling should not be followed by delays in connecting wells to the gas system. He instructed officials to simultaneously monitor pipelines, technological equipment, compressor stations and power supply systems.

Preventing technological accidents was another key focus of the meeting. Uzbekneftegaz said Gazli and Shurtan oil and gas production units recorded almost no emergency incidents in August following measures to improve equipment, power supply, instrumentation and automation systems.

At the same time, accidents at other production units reduced output of natural gas, gas condensate and liquefied gas.

“Preventing an accident must be given priority over eliminating its consequences,” Sanginov said, stressing the need to complete preventive maintenance and repair work before colder weather arrives.

He also noted that while measures to offset natural declines in gas production have helped secure additional gas flows and improve output, production disruptions at individual units are undermining those gains.

The company’s management instructed officials to establish clear deadlines for each task, closely monitor every well and technological facility, and identify the specific causes of any lost production.