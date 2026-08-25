Turkmenistan, Germany discuss expanding co-op across trade and transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Turkmenistan and Germany discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, healthcare, education and other areas during a meeting between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and newly appointed German Ambassador Petra Dahtler.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, Dahtler presented her credentials to the Turkmen president during the meeting.

The sides noted that Germany is one of Turkmenistan’s leading partners in Europe and emphasized that bilateral cooperation is developing on the basis of mutual respect, trust, equality and consideration of each other’s interests. The meeting also addressed cooperation within the UN on international peace and security, sustainable development, environmental protection and climate change.

"Turkmenistan and Germany cooperate within the UN in areas such as strengthening international peace and security, sustainable development, environmental protection, and combating climate change. Emphasis was placed on the importance of cooperation within the "Central Asia-Germany" format for regional development, strengthening economic ties, and expanding transport connectivity," the statement of the government says.

In trade and economic relations, the sides highlighted the role of the Turkmen-German Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the German Eastern Committee of Economy.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in healthcare, education and cultural and humanitarian fields. Dahtler conveyed warm greetings from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The German ambassador said she would make every effort to further develop traditionally friendly relations and intensify cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany.

Recently, cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany passed through a new stage of development. On July 20, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree authorizing Turkmengas State Concern to conclude a contract with Germany’s Vietz GmbH for the supply of specialized technical equipment. According to the government, the equipment supplied by Vietz GmbH will be used at Turkmengas production facilities as part of efforts to update technical infrastructure in the country’s gas industry.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Nikitenko, Regional Director for Central Asia at the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft), told Trend that contract between Turkmenistan’s state concern Turkmengas and the German engineering company Vietz GmbH is a concrete example of the positive development of German-Turkmen economic ties.

He noted that the shift toward direct cooperation with manufacturers creates new opportunities for German industrial companies to expand their presence in Turkmenistan. "This creates better opportunities for German industrial companies to establish direct relationships with state customers and to expand cooperation beyond equipment deliveries into engineering, modernization, maintenance and long-term technical services," he added.