Tajikistan, Belarus discuss new prospects for bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Tajikistan and Belarus discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Tajik MFA, following the meeting between Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan Alexander Khudoleyev.

The meeting between the minister and the newly appointed ambassador was held on the occasion of the formal presentation of copies of the ambassador’s credentials.

"During the meeting, the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Belarus were discussed," the statement said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassador of Belarus success in his diplomatic activities in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Belarus maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate through bilateral and multilateral frameworks. Their cooperation covers areas including trade and economic relations, agriculture, industry, education, and humanitarian ties, while the two countries also maintain regular political contacts.