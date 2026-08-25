Uzbekistan eyes five Chinese drilling rigs to boost gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Uzbekistan’s state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz is considering the purchase of five automated drilling rigs from Chinese equipment manufacturer Honghua as part of efforts to modernize its drilling fleet and improve the efficiency of well development.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz representatives and Honghua officials, according to the Uzbek company.

The sides reviewed ways to increase drilling productivity, expand the use of modern equipment and upgrade Uzbekneftegaz’s existing drilling fleet.

Under the proposal, Uzbekneftegaz would acquire four ZJ70 rigs and one ZJ90 rig, both designed for automated drilling operations. The equipment is expected to support more efficient drilling processes and help the company bring new wells into operation within planned timeframes.

“The introduction of modern automated drilling equipment will create additional opportunities to improve productivity, organize drilling operations using advanced technologies and ensure the timely commissioning of new wells,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

The proposed equipment upgrade comes as Uzbekistan seeks to maintain and increase domestic gas production while addressing natural declines at existing fields. Modernizing drilling infrastructure could help the company improve operational efficiency and accelerate the development of new production capacity.

The meeting also focused on the commercial terms of the potential purchase. The sides discussed ways to optimize equipment supply costs, improve the economic efficiency of the partnership and establish mutually beneficial terms for continued cooperation.

If finalized, the purchase would further expand Uzbekneftegaz’s cooperation with Chinese equipment manufacturers and contribute to the modernization of Uzbekistan’s oil and gas production infrastructure.

The two sides agreed to continue discussions on the equipment supply and related commercial arrangements.