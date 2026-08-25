Kazakhstan Railways boosts coal shipments ahead of heating season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kazakhstan's national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) transported more than 19.5 million tons of coal from May through August 2026 in preparation for the new heating season, KTZ's press service reported.

Of the total volume, 18.3 million tons were delivered to thermal power plants, while 1.2 million tons were transported for household needs. The volumes are in line with the same period of the previous heating season.

Coal transportation has been fully secured with rolling stock. KTZ's subsidiary Kaztemirtrans operates 29,000 gondola cars, including 18,500 used for coal transportation each month. During peak periods, up to 3,000 additional gondola cars can be deployed.

KTZ said there is currently no shortage of rolling stock.

The railway infrastructure is also being prepared for higher transportation volumes. In 2026, track repairs are being carried out along 1,577 kilometers, including 573 kilometers of major repairs.

Several projects aimed at increasing the capacity of coal transportation routes are also nearing completion, including modernization of the Aksu-1 - Degelen, Kyzylzhar - Zhezkazgan and Tobol - Kandyagash sections, as well as the extension of receiving and departure tracks on the Moyynty - Zharik section.

The Karaganda-Sortirovochnaya station's classification yard is also being modernized to increase its processing capacity.

"The main pressure on coal transportation is expected in September-November, when around 3 million tons of coal, or 45% of the annual household demand, are to be delivered. The peak is expected in October, with transportation volumes reaching 1.1 million tons, equivalent to around 520 railcars per day - twice the current loading level", the company said.

KTZ called on local authorities and regional operators to ensure that coal is transported to consumers as much as possible before the peak period.