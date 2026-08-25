Kazakhstan's Adilet party wins 110 seats in Kurultai elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has established the results of the Kurultai elections and allocated parliamentary mandates among political parties.

Five political parties that received at least 5% of the votes took part in the distribution of mandates.

The Adilet party secured the largest number of seats, with 110 mandates. The Auyl party received 10 seats, Respublica - 9, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 8, and the National Social Democratic Party - 8.

Adilet received 6,528,948 votes, or 71.17% of the votes cast.

Auyl received 574,621 votes (6.26%), Respublica - 509,631 (5.56%), Ak Zhol - 478,083 (5.21%), and the National Social Democratic Party - 469,058 (5.11%).

The Kazakhstan Green Party "Baitak" received 97,751 votes (1.07%), while the People's Party of Kazakhstan received 285,395 votes (3.11%). Neither party surpassed the 5% threshold and therefore did not participate in the allocation of parliamentary mandates.

A total of 230,446 ballots, or 2.51%, were marked "Against all."

The Kurultai elections, which were held in Kazakhstan on August 23, marked the formation of the country's new unicameral parliament.