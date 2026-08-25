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Kazakhstan's Adilet party wins 110 seats in Kurultai elections

Kazakhstan Materials 25 August 2026 15:49 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan's Adilet party wins 110 seats in Kurultai elections
Photo: Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has established the results of the Kurultai elections and allocated parliamentary mandates among political parties.

Five political parties that received at least 5% of the votes took part in the distribution of mandates.

The Adilet party secured the largest number of seats, with 110 mandates. The Auyl party received 10 seats, Respublica - 9, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 8, and the National Social Democratic Party - 8.

Adilet received 6,528,948 votes, or 71.17% of the votes cast.

Auyl received 574,621 votes (6.26%), Respublica - 509,631 (5.56%), Ak Zhol - 478,083 (5.21%), and the National Social Democratic Party - 469,058 (5.11%).

The Kazakhstan Green Party "Baitak" received 97,751 votes (1.07%), while the People's Party of Kazakhstan received 285,395 votes (3.11%). Neither party surpassed the 5% threshold and therefore did not participate in the allocation of parliamentary mandates.

A total of 230,446 ballots, or 2.51%, were marked "Against all."

The Kurultai elections, which were held in Kazakhstan on August 23, marked the formation of the country's new unicameral parliament.

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