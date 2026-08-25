Lachin hosts Azerbaijan-Armenia talks on electricity imports and exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. A working meeting was held in Lachin on August 25 between representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and Azerenerji OJSC and Armenia’s Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and the Electric Power System Operator company.

This was announced by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the information, in the course of the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for electricity imports and exports between the two countries, as well as possible options for interconnecting their energy infrastructure at the state border for this purpose.