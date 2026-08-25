Another group of ex-IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Another group of ex-IDPs has been sent to the city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the village of Guzeykhirman, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

According to the information, families who have been temporarily residing in various parts of the republic, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are being resettled in the city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the village of Guzeykhirman in the Khojavend region.

At this stage, 19 families (88 people) are being resettled in the city of Khojavend, 11 families (42 people) in the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and 13 families (61 people) in the village of Guzeykhirman.

Will be updated